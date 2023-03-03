Police investigating a report of rape in Sunderland are appealing for the driver of a white van seen in the area to come forward.

On Sunday 12 February, a woman reported to police that she had been picked up by a man around 5:30am on Derwent Street and driven to the Hendon Beach area where she was raped.

An investigation was launched by detectives and a 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of rape and charged with the offence.

As part of their enquiries, police are appealing for the driver of a white van who drove to Hendon Beach car park between 6am and 6:30am on 12 February to come forward.

Detective Constable Hayley McIntosh of Northumbria Police’s Safeguarding department said: “Any information, no matter how insignificant you feel it might be, could prove crucial in this case.

“We know incidents of this nature can cause concern in our communities and we will be continuing to carry out extra patrols to offer reassurance.

“We are committed to doing all we can to support the victim while bringing the person responsible to justice.”

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact police via the Tell Us Something pages of the Northumbria Police website or contact 101 quoting reference NP-20230212-0554 or contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.