A child has been freed and taken to hospital after getting trapped underneath a car during a crash in Redcar.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, responded to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a car on Derwentwater Road in Grangetown on Friday afternoon.

Firefighters worked to free the child from underneath the vehicle who was then taken to James Cook University Hospital. Details of their condition and injuries are not known at this stage.

Witnesses say around seven police vehicles, one ambulance, three rapid response vehicles, three fire engines and the air ambulance responded to the incident. Emergency services were first called to the crash just before 4pm.

A Cleveland Fire Brigade spokesperson said: "We got a call at 4.02pm to Derwentwater Road in Grangetown. We dispatched three appliances, one from Grangetown, one from Coulby Newham, and one from Stockton.

"A casualty was rescued from under a car by the fire brigade and police and ambulance were in attendance. We released the casualty and they were in the hands of the heli-med doctors."

The Great North Air Ambulance landed in the grassed park area off Derwentwater Road at around 4.20pm. A number of paramedics also attended the scene and the child was taken to hospital by road.

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of a road traffic collision on Derwentwater Road in Middlesbrough shortly after 4pm this afternoon. We dispatched a rapid response paramedic, an ambulance crew and a clinical team leader, and requested support from Great North Air Ambulance service.

"One patient has been taken by road to James Cook Hospital for further treatment."

