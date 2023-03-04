Police on Wearside have have shut down a cannabis farm and seized more than £50,000 worth of drugs as part of efforts to tackle organised crime in the area.

In a series of raids across addresses in Sunderland, as part of Operation Sentinel, officers also confiscated items including cars, a BB gun and thousands of pounds in cash.

Three men and a woman have been arrested in connection with the raids, and have since been released on bail.

When the farm was identified in Hetton-le-Hole all plants were seized, and the site swiftly dismantled. The electricity had also been bypassed but the site has since been made safe.

Officers say that removing and destroying drugs "takes away the money organised criminals rely on to fund illegal activity".

Leading the activity, Detective Inspector Jonathan Wade from Northumbria Police said: “As a Force, we are committed to tackling serious crime through a range of activity, including targeted days of action like this.

“By continuing to seize and destroy harmful drugs, we are taking away the money organised criminals rely on to fund their illegal activity, and this is one of our most efficient tools.

“People may think cannabis is a harmless substance, but it is an illegal drug being sold by criminals who think nothing of exploiting and abusing the vulnerable, using violence to get what they want, and flouting the law – and the ripple effects of this activity can cause real harm in our communities.

“This day of action saw four people arrested, suspected criminal cash and drugs seized, and our investigation remains ongoing. I hope the community sees our continued activity to prevent drug dealing and the wider harm it causes – and that they keep working with us by sharing information and reporting suspicious activity to us, so we can act on it.”

