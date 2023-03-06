A 10-year-old boy was followed by a man near a Thornaby park, in what police have called "a suspicious incident".

The boy was walking along Mitchell Avenue on Sunday 5 March at 5:55pm, in the direction of Thornaby Town Centre when he noticed that a male was following him.

The man, estimated to be in his mid-30s, was seen leaving Little Boy Park.

He briefly interacted with the boy and continued to follow him to Baysdale Avenue and then he made off.

The boy described the man as being of mixed ethnic background with black hair.

He was wearing a red and green coat, grey tracksuit bottoms and black Nike trainers with a red bubble in them which were ripped in the middle.

It is believed the male spoke with a local accent.

Anyone in the area at the time, or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage which may be able to help officers identify the man is asked to contact Cleveland Police, quoting 042417.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.