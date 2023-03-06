Dentists in Newcastle will soon be monitoring their patients to see if they have an often-undiagnosed heart condition - as well as tending to their teeth.

Researchers suspect there is a link between gum disease and a heart condition called atrial fibrillation (AF) that puts people at increased risk of stroke.

The trial at Newcastle Dental Hospital will involve 1,000 patients over the age of 65, who will be screened for AF while they wait for the dental appointment.

Screening for AF involves using a handheld monitor for 30 seconds. If detected, the patient will be referred to their GP who will make any clinical decisions required.

Dr Susan Bissett (inset) and the Royal Victoria Infirmary, where the trial will be taking place at Newcastle Dental Hospital. Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees

The condition can be treated with medication to help prevent blood clots that can cause a stroke.

Dr Susan Bissett, a lecturer at Newcastle University, said: “There is a growing body of scientific evidence and research suggesting a connection between oral diseases and AF.

“This study is looking specifically at the links between gum disease and AF, and the feasibility of screening for AF in a dental setting.

"The technology is simple and quick to use. We are delighted to be collaborating with Professor Neubeck and her team on this important research.”

What is atrial fibrillation?

Across the UK, AF affects around 2.5% of the population.

A third of people with the condition do not know that they have it because not everyone with AF has symptoms.

AF happens when the electrical impulses from the heart’s natural pacemaker are overridden by abnormal impulses firing from the top chamber of the heart. This causes the heart to beat faster and irregularly.

Symptoms of AF include heart palpitations, where your heart feels like it is pounding, fluttering, or beating irregularly.

Professor Lis Neubeck, Head of the Centre for Cardiovascular Health at Edinburgh Napier said: “AF can affect all ages, but it is more common in people who are over 65.

"People with AF are up to five times more likely to suffer a stroke than those without. And around 10% of people who suffer this type of stroke have undiagnosed AF.

"This is such an important study because an AF-related stroke is more likely to be serious than a non-AF related stroke. Sadly, around 70% die or are left with a permanent disability compared with 55% for non-AF related strokes.”

