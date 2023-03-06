A man who assaulted a 14-year-old girl over a nine-month period has been jailed - more than 20 years after committing his crimes.

Darren Hutchinson, of Backworth Park, North Tyneside, was sentenced to 45 months in prison.

Newcastle Crown Court heard how Hutchinson would buy the teenage girl gifts as well as call and text her to say he "loved" her.

In 2019 the victim reported the abuse to police, telling them it had a huge impact on her mental health.

Northumbria Police then launched an investigation and interviewed Hutchinson.

He offered no comment in the interview and was subsequently charged with indecent assault and gross indecency, both on a girl under the age of 16.

Had the crimes taken place after changes to the Sexual Offences Act in 2003, Hutchinson would have been charged with rape.

The now 53-year-old pleaded guilty to both offences and will remain on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

He was also handed down a restraining order to stay away from the victim for ten years and made subject to a ten-year sexual harm prevention order.

Following Hutchinson’s conviction, Detective Constable Alexandra Corner, of Northumbria Police, said: "The victim in this case found the courage to come forward to police and tell us what had happened. That is an incredibly brave thing to do.

"We hope that Hutchinson’s conviction now helps her to move on with her life, but she should be applauded for helping to put a predatory paedophile behind bars.

"This case shows that men like Darren Hutchinson can be convicted even years after the abuse has taken place.

"As time went by, he must have believed he had gotten away with his abuse but now he is behind bars where he belongs.

"Hopefully other victims of historical sex offences, who are yet to contact police, can look at this case and see that they will be listened to and we will take their case seriously."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...