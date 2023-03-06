A global golfing tournament will be hosted in the North East this summer.

The International Series England will be held at Close House Golf Club in Heddon on the Wall, Northumberland.

The $2 million tournament will be played from 17 to 20 August and is the fifth stop on the International Series schedule of 2023.

The series was launched last year through a historic investment by LIV Golf that created events alongside the Asian Tour schedule.

The English series made its debut last summer and was the first time the tour had ever staged an event in the United Kingdom.

Close House Managing Director, Jonathan Lupton, said: "Welcoming The International Series back to Northumberland for a second consecutive year is an exciting development.

"Having had the pleasure to visit the International Series Oman in February, it was fantastic to see the growth of the Series over the last year and we’re looking forward to working closely with the Asian Tour to create a memorable event in England."

The commissioner and chief executive officer of the Asian Tour, Cho Minn Thant, said Close House is a "fantastic venue" with close ties to Lee Westwood - a nine-time winner of the tour.

He said: "The Asian Tour is excited to be returning to Newcastle for the International Series England. We enjoyed a very successful event there last June, which marked the Tour’s first trip to the United Kingdom.

"We thank Close House for making this possible and look forward to another trip to the North of England, which, as we learned in 2022, is an incredible region for golf."

