A Northumberland train line which has been shut for nearly 60 years is set to re-open with regular services next year.

The Northumberland Line will transport passengers between Ashington and Newcastle with the journey time expected to be halved - reducing from 70 minutes to 35.

Work on the line has created almost 100 jobs in the area, according to the Department for Transport.

It is part of the government's Restoring Your Railways scheme, which aims to reinstate and restore closed railway lines and stations shut in 1963.

The plans have been developed alongside Northumberland County Council, Network Rail and Northern Rail.

Northumberland County Council leader Glen Sanderson said: "We are delighted to have reached this major milestone which gives the green light for the main construction works to start.

"This is such a transformational scheme which will bring benefits for residents, businesses and visitors for generations to come.

"We have been working so hard over recent years to make this scheme happen, getting all the necessary planning and stations approved and preparing the line for the major works."

The line is set to have six new stations and will stop at Ashington, Bedlington, Blyth Bebside, Newsham, Seaton Delaval, Northumberland Park and Newcastle Central.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said: "Restoring lost railway connections will drive tourism, boost local business opportunities and encourage investment across our regions, which is why I’m pleased to say that we are on track to reopen this historic line next summer."

