Video credit: Matt Charlton

A starling murmuration in Northumberland captivated onlookers when two birds of prey joined in.

The flock of birds were mesmerising to Matt Charlton and his children who were out hoping to catch the spectacle.

Mr Charlton was in the village of Wall in Northumberland on Friday and said when he originally arrived there were only a few birds "swirling" overhead.

He told ITV Tyne Tees: "After school on Friday I took my boys home via Wall as we live in Great Whittington, and arrived at 5pm after a tip-off.

"We arrived with only a few small groups swirling around and over the next half hour watched more and more arriving and joining the main group.

"About half an hour later we noticed the bigger bird of prey amongst them. It was an older bird watcher who parked next to us who told me and my boys it was a peregrine, and at that point we realised there was two of them.

"It was mesmerising and the boys were captivated for over an hour. We drove home once it was beginning to get dark, and the drive through Wall was spectacular. In two days my lads saw three red kites, two peregrines, and a buzzard all within ten minutes of home."

Peregrine falcons are considered to be the fastest animal on the planet and are known for their agility and versatility, able to chase and catch prey at high speeds. Murmurations make it more difficult for them to prey on the smaller birds.

The falcons can be typically identified by their blue-greyish colour and an obvious black "moustache" which contrasts with their white face.

What is a murmuration?

Roosts tend to form in autumn and grow in size as the weeks go on.

The behaviour, known as murmuration, is performed for "many reasons" according to the RSPB.

"Grouping together offers safety in numbers – predators such as peregrine falcons find it hard to target one bird in the middle of a hypnotising flock of thousands," the organisation said.

"They also gather to keep warm at night and to exchange information, such as good feeding areas."

