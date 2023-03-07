A fraudster who is on the run after breaching his licence is believed to have travelled to Cyprus.

John Trevor Dodds, formerly of Seamer, near Stokesley in North Yorkshire, was previously jailed for conspiracy to defraud.

The 70-year-old was recalled to prison in January 2022 for breaching his licence conditions.

North Yorkshire Police, which has released a fresh appeal to find Dodds, said he had not been located despite "extensive inquiries".

Officers believe he may have travelled abroad to Cyprus.

Dodds was jailed in 2018 after setting up a scheme providing at least 270 pubs and clubs in the North East with illegal access to pay TV, giving them the ability to stream Premier League football games and other events such as world championship boxing.

Police are appealing to anyone who has seen him or knows his whereabouts to come forward with information.

Anyone with information is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12220006037.

Alternatively, you can pass on information anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via their website.

