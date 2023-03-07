A community hospital in County Durham has been granted planning permission.

The proposals are for a new facility in Consett and would replace the current Shotley Bridge Community Hospital.

Durham County Council's planning committee gave the go-ahead on the new multi-million pound proposal for Derwent View - part of the former steel works site.

Construction of the facility is expected to commence later this year with plans to complete it by 2025.

Programme manager at County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust Jane Curry said: "This is a very important milestone in this long awaited development for the population of Derwentside, and the critical part this facility plays in the wider community healthcare infrastructure in County Durham."

