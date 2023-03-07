Sunderland Lioness Jill Scott to captain England at Soccer Aid 2023

England Lioness and Queen of the Jungle Jill Scott is set to star in this year's Soccer Aid tournament line up.

The Sunderland-born star will captain the England side - making it the first time a female player has skippered the side in the world's biggest charity football game.

It follows a string of accolades for the midfielder, including winning the North East Personality of the Year award from the North East Football Writers' Association on Sunday 5 March 2023.

She said: "The Euros, The Jungle and now Soccer Aid for UNICEF – it’s the holy trinity.

"I’ve won two of them, so just need Soccer Aid now to complete ‘The Treble’. I think of all three, this might be the one I’m most nervous about, though – just look at the names involved!

"Buy a ticket, support this amazing cause and cheer us on!"

Ms Scott was also awarded an MBE in the 2020 New Year's Honours list, and won ITV's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! in summer 2022.

This summer, she will captain the England team at Soccer Aid for UNICEF at Manchester United's Old Trafford.

Over 74,000 fans are expected to attend the charity match and other star players include Olympians Usain Bolt and Mo Farah.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...