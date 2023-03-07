The family of a teenager killed in an attack in Harrogate say they will "carry him in their hearts forever.”

Seb Mitchell, who was 17 years old, died following the incident on Claro Road in the town on Sunday, 19 February. He had sustained "significant injuries".

He was taken to hospital in a critical condition but died two days later. North Yorkshire Police subsequently launched a murder investigation.

In a statement, his family said: “Seb was our beautiful, funny, talented boy.

“There are no words to describe how we feel now that he has been so cruelly taken from us."

A 16-year-old boy was initially charged with attempted murder in connection with the incident and is due to appear in court again in the near future.

North Yorkshire Police have renewed calls for people to avoid speculation or commenting on social media about the identity of the accused or the circumstances surrounding Seb's death.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...