Two men have been arrested on suspicion of rape following an incident at a house.

The incident was reported on the morning of Sunday 5 March in Middlesbrough.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said it is thought there was a party at the address in Bush Street in the early hours of Sunday. Officers are asking anyone who attended or has information to get in touch.

Two men, aged 31 and 31, have been arrested on suspicion of rape and were in police custody on Tuesday 7 March.

Anyone with information which could assist with the investigation is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101. Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

