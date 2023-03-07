Two men sentenced after a man was killed Wallsend are set to have their punishments reviewed over concerns they were too lenient.

Mohammed Rabani was jailed for 12 years and six months for manslaughter and possession of a bladed article.

The 19-year-old, of Weldon Crescent, Heaton, killed dad-of-four Nathaniel Wardle outside his home on 20 June 2022.

Nathaniel Wardle was killed outside of his own home. Credit: Northumbria Police

Robbie Battista, of Holystone Crescent, Heaton, was handed a two-year suspended sentence for possession of a bladed article.

The 18-year-old was cleared of murder and manslaughter.

Both of their sentences have been referred to the Attorney General's unduly lenient sentence scheme.

The procedure allows for the sentencing process to be deconstructed and a new sentence imposed by different judges rigidly applying the sentencing guidelines.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...