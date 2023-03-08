Teesside International Airport will be the UK's first to entirely scrap the 100ml limit on liquids when passing through airport security.

The move is part of a pilot scheme ahead of the government's deadline of June 2024 for airports to install new security technology in order to cope with the change.

High-tech scanners, known as C3 scanners, are needed in order to ensure liquids can be properly screened inside of travellers' bags.

At Teesside, two C3 scanners have been installed and they allow passengers to travel through with a two litre liquid limit in their hand luggage.

The scanners also remove the requirement for creams and cosmetics to be placed in separate bags, and for laptops and other electronics to be taken out of luggage ahead of security checks.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: "Once again Teesside is at the forefront of developments in the aviation industry, with our C3 scanners in place and already being used in the roll-out of the new rules, coming into force elsewhere next year.

"We’re getting lots of positive feedback from our passengers right now and, as our slate of summer holiday flights begins to ramp up at the end of this month, these scanners will be invaluable to quickly process the hundreds of thousands of people we’re set to welcome through our doors."

