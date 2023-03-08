Barnard Castle man in court charged with murder of 59-year-old woman
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman in County Durham.
Stephen Ansbro, from Barnard Castle, is accused of the murder of 59-year-old Jane Collinson.
Ms Collinson was pronounced dead at an address in Dunelm Court, in the town, on Saturday 4 March.
Emergency services had been called to the incident at about 6pm.
Ansbro, who lived in the same complex as Ms Collinson, appeared at Newcastle Magistrates' Court on Wednesday 8 March and was remanded in custody.
The 60-year-old will appear at Teesside Crown Court on Friday 10 March.
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...