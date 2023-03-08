A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman in County Durham.

Stephen Ansbro, from Barnard Castle, is accused of the murder of 59-year-old Jane Collinson.

Ms Collinson was pronounced dead at an address in Dunelm Court, in the town, on Saturday 4 March.

Emergency services had been called to the incident at about 6pm.

Ansbro, who lived in the same complex as Ms Collinson, appeared at Newcastle Magistrates' Court on Wednesday 8 March and was remanded in custody.

The 60-year-old will appear at Teesside Crown Court on Friday 10 March.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...