A mother-of-10 who set up a charity to help disabled children has said she owes her MBE to the hard work of her colleagues.

Lynn McManus, who has adopted five children with special needs, founded Pathways4all in 2010 to provide better play facilities for disabled children on Tyneside.

She told the PA news agency that it was “amazing, absolutely brilliant and fantastic” to meet the Princess Royal at Wednesday’s investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle.

“I felt she was interested and she was wanting to listen to what I was saying as well,” she said.

“I could not do it on my own and it is down to the dedication of the team behind me.”

She added: “Nobody chooses to have a child with disabilities. It can happen to anybody.

“Having somewhere you can go and meet other families who have walked the path before you is just such a help.”

Ms McManus attended the Queen’s funeral in September after being appointed in her final birthday honours.

