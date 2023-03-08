A multi-school campus providing education for thousands of children is to be built in County Durham.

The campus will provide a new primary school, secondary school and sports facility in Belmont, on the outskirts of Durham.

The existing buildings for Belmont Church of England and the neighbouring Belmont Community School are no longer fit for purpose and will be demolished.

Around £34 million is due to be invested in the new campus, with Durham County Council working alongside the Department for Education and construction group Kier.

Headteacher at Belmont Community School, Paul Marsden, said building the new campus was a “no brainer”.

The existing school buildings in Belmont are set to be demolished. Credit: Belmont School

He said: “This is a new school which is not just essential, it’s long overdue. We have been delivering education to children in substandard buildings for a long time. This will give us world class facilities to deliver world class education for our children. The community usage is a real benefit.”

The three-storey secondary school and two-storey primary school will be built on the existing sports field before demolition work on the current buildings starts. New sports facilities will consist of an indoor hall and outdoor pitches, with clubs from elsewhere in the community able to visit.

Concerns were raised by neighbours, with 10 objections lodged with the council. Nearby resident Simon Wilmot, whose house backs onto the school field, told councillors at a meeting on Tuesday 8 March that people’s life quality will be impacted.

In response, Mr Marsden said: “I understand neighbours’ concerns over noise and I’m happy to work with them.”

The plans were approved by a Durham County Council planning committee on Tuesday 8 March.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...