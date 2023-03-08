A teenager has been taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle.

The 18-year-old woman was injured in the incident in Dunston, Gateshead on Wednesday 8 March.

Police were called to the scene at about 7:30am to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle in Colliery Road.

The pedestrian suffered injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 7:30am today, we received a report of a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle on Colliery Road, Dunston.

“Emergency services attended and the 18-year-old female pedestrian has been taken to hospital for treatment on injuries not thought to be life-threatening at this time.

“A section of the road has been closed to allow for recovery of the vehicle involved to take place.”

