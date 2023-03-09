The A66 is closed as snow continues to fall across the region.

Drivers in County Durham, North Yorkshire and Cumbria are advised the road will close between Scotch Corner and Brough from 2pm on Thursday 9 March due to heavy snowfall.

The road is shut in both directions.

Highways England is warning drivers in the north and the midlands to prepare for journeys and to consider if travel is essential.

A spokesperson said: "For safety reasons, the decision has been taken to proactively close the A66."

