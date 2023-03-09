In pictures: Snowfall across the North East captured by Tyne Tees viewers

Snow has swept across the region, dusting homes, businesses, roads and hills this afternoon.

ITV Tyne Tees viewers have been sharing their photographs of the weather, including this snap taken in Sunderland this morning.

Credit: Joseph Butler

Our pets have been getting out in the snow too - Peggy the cockapoo was having fun in Tow Law, County Durham.

Credit: Emma Jane Redpath Botwright

But Peggy wasn't the only pooch enjoying the weather - Dexter was jumping for joy in Blyth.

Credit: Elaine Chaplin

Little Conor and his pet duck, Pigeon, were also out exploring together.

Credit: Becca Hurst

Up in Alnwick, the snow made an appearance along the River Aln.

Credit: Kathryn Burnett

Meanwhile at Holy Island at 8am this morning, the scene looked like this...

Credit: Lynda Murray Storm

Little Amy and her dog Nero enjoyed a walk in Ashington, Northumberland, too.

Credit: Amy Fraser

And it seemed like a winter wonderland at Cragside House, where National Trust staff captured this shot:

Credit: Cragside House

An amber weather warning is in place across County Durham and some parts of North Yorkshire, meaning potential blizzard conditions, according to the Met Office.

A yellow weather warning is in place across the wider North East, which could result in possible travel delays on roads, a risk of some vehicles being stranded and rural communities potentially being cut off.

Earlier this week, stunning winter photographs were taken in Cullercoats in North Tyneside.

Credit: Emma Solomon Photography

Credit: Emma Solomon Photography

