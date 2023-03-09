Play Brightcove video

Credit: North Yorkshire Police

Cross-border criminals have been jailed after carrying out a series of burglaries and vehicle thefts as well as ramming into a victim's car.

Charlie Maurice Dunn and Jack Setchell from Hartlepool triggered a major police search and pursuit operation in North Yorkshire after four incidents in one day.

One incident involved a quad bike with a crop sprayer attached and a Ford Fiesta car. They were taken from the first property after the pair broke in and took the keys to both vehicles.

The owners, who thought their quad bike may have been placed inside it, carried out their own search in another car while the police made their way to the scene.

They spotted the Fiesta at around 3am when it was being driven towards them. It rammed into their car when they attempted to block the road. The Fiesta came to a halt and three men ran off towards the River Rye.

The crimes - which included a house burglary and farm building burglaries - occurred in Amotherby, Great Habton, Little Habton, Kirby Misperton and Slingsby between 2:30am and 8:30am on Thursday 2 June 2022.

Dunn, of Heathfield Drive, and Setchell, of Seaton Lane, were sentenced to four years and six months and four years imprisonment respectively at York Crown Court on Tuesday 7 March 2023.

The pair have also been banned from driving for five years and three months and five years respectively - and both must take extended driving tests.

Dunn pleaded guilty to one house burglary, three farm building burglaries, one theft of a quad bike, three aggravated taking of vehicles and assaulting an emergency worker, a police officer.

Setchell pleaded guilty to one house burglary, three farm building burglaries, one theft of a quad bike, and two aggravated taking of vehicles.

