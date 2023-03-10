A car crash on a North Yorkshire bank was caught on camera by a county council webcam.

The incident happened last night, on Thursday 9 March, on the A170 at Sutton Bank, amid what police described as "horrendous driving conditions" due to heavy snowfall.

Two cars were involved in the crash. When North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service arrived, all of those involved had managed to leave their vehicles.

A woman is understood to have been treated for minor injuries.

Heavy snowfall was captured on the camera at Sutton Bank last night. Credit: North Yorkshire County Council

In a statement, the service said: "A crew from Thirsk responded to a report of a two vehicle road traffic collision.

"One female casualty was treated for minor injuries. Crews made the scene safe and left the incident in the hands of the police."

After the incident at 19:57pm, North Yorkshire Police tweeted to say a number of vehicles had been stranded around the Sutton Bank area.

