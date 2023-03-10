Dozens of schools in County Durham are closed following heavy snow.

Storm Larisa has brought snow to parts of the UK with gales and blizzards overnight on Friday causing major travel disruption.

The Met Office has issued three amber warnings for northern England, the Midlands, North Wales and Northern Ireland, where “significant disruption” to transport and power supplies is expected.

Dozens of schools in County Durham have closed as a result of the weather.

The following schools are closed:

Aclet Close Nursery School

Bowes Hutchinson's CofE School

Butterknowle Primary School

Cotherstone Primary School

Crook Primary and Nursery School

Durham St Margaret;s CofE Primary School

Elemore Hall School

Esh Winning Primary School

Evergreen Primary School

Framwellgate Moor Primary School

Framwellgate School Durham

Frosterley Primary School

Green Lane CE Controlled Primary School

Ingleton CofE Primary School

Langley Park Primary School

Our Lady & St Thomas RCVA Primary School

Our Lady Queen of Martyrs' RCVA Primary School

Peases West Primary School

Sacriston Academy

Sedgefield Community College

St Bede's RCVA Primary School

St Joseph's RCVA Primary School

St Stephen's Church of England School

Staindrop CofE Primary School

Stanley Crook Primary School

Sunnybrow Primary School

Thornley Primary School

UTC South Durham

Willington Primary School

Woodland Primary School

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...