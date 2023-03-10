County Durham school closures following heavy snow
Dozens of schools in County Durham are closed following heavy snow.
Storm Larisa has brought snow to parts of the UK with gales and blizzards overnight on Friday causing major travel disruption.
The Met Office has issued three amber warnings for northern England, the Midlands, North Wales and Northern Ireland, where “significant disruption” to transport and power supplies is expected.
Dozens of schools in County Durham have closed as a result of the weather.
The following schools are closed:
Aclet Close Nursery School
Bowes Hutchinson's CofE School
Butterknowle Primary School
Cotherstone Primary School
Crook Primary and Nursery School
Durham St Margaret;s CofE Primary School
Elemore Hall School
Esh Winning Primary School
Evergreen Primary School
Framwellgate Moor Primary School
Framwellgate School Durham
Frosterley Primary School
Green Lane CE Controlled Primary School
Ingleton CofE Primary School
Langley Park Primary School
Our Lady & St Thomas RCVA Primary School
Our Lady Queen of Martyrs' RCVA Primary School
Peases West Primary School
Sacriston Academy
Sedgefield Community College
St Bede's RCVA Primary School
St Joseph's RCVA Primary School
St Stephen's Church of England School
Staindrop CofE Primary School
Stanley Crook Primary School
Sunnybrow Primary School
Thornley Primary School
UTC South Durham
Willington Primary School
Woodland Primary School
