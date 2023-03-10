More than 700 jobs at a nuclear power station have been secured for another two years after the lifespan of the site was extended.

Hartlepool’s nuclear power station was due to go into the first phase of decommissioning in 12-months’ time after 40 years of supplying carbon-free power to homes across the UK.

That deadline has been pushed back to 2026, securing jobs as well as giving the government more time to decide if the site can be used for a new generation of nuclear reactors in the future.

EDF, which has responsibility for the existing UK nuclear fleet, confirmed the plans on Thursday 9 March.

Plant manager Mark Lees said: “We’re in our 40th year as a generating station this year so we’ve learned a lot along the way.

“Some of the performances we have out of this station and the other stations like this around the county - we have seen our best performance both from a safety and reliability perspective, so the age of the station is no barrier to great performance."

Plant manager Mark Lees has reassured people the age of the station is not an issue:

Matt Sykes, managing director of EDF’s generation business said: “Supplying zero-carbon and affordable electricity, whatever the weather, has never been more important than right now. Our ongoing investment and careful stewardship of the UK nuclear fleet since 2009 has allowed us to make today’s decision and helps support the UK’s energy security at this challenging time."

Welcoming the news, Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “We will continue to fight for a new nuclear power station in Hartlepool and the fact that EDF are extending the life of the power station is a huge vote of confidence in their workforce and in the people of Hartlepool.

“It safeguards hundreds of local jobs in Hartlepool, and it will help secure our energy needs and keep the lights on as the Russia/Ukraine war sadly continues.

“This is a good day for Hartlepool, and I will continue to fight for further investment in clean technology and local jobs.”

