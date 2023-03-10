The UK's highest pub in North Yorkshire took a battering of snow and high winds - and the morning after saw even the ploughs struggling to get by.

The Tan Hill Inn in Swaledale is known for its high altitude and often deals with heavy snowfall, sitting isolated at 1,732ft above sea level.

Last night, videos taken by an ITV Tyne Tees camera operator and correspondent who stayed at the pub overnight captured gales of up to 66mph.

Sub-zero temperatures in Swaledale were also recorded overnight, as powdery snow fell and drifted with the high winds.

A yellow weather warning was in place last night around the area, continuing into the rest of today (Friday 10 March 2023).

Early this morning, the scene looked like this, with the pub covered in snow:

Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

In some areas where the snow had been blown, the drift reached four feet tall - though other areas were left bare.

Nearby the Tan Hill Inn in Swaledale, a snowplough was pictured abandoned as it stood stuck in the snow.

Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

The Tan Hill Inn is no stranger to bad weather. Given its isolated position, it has been known for people to get stranded there for days at a time.

During Storm Arwen, 61 people got snowed in at the pub for several days, including Oasis tribute band Noasis.

Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

