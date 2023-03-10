An investigation is underway after potential human bones were found in a wooded area.

Police are carrying out inquiries after the discovery was made near Cottingwood Lane, Morpeth.

They were reported to police just before 3pm on Thursday 9 March and officers remain on the scene today (Friday 10 March).

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 3pm yesterday (Thursday) we received a report of potential human bones being found in a wooded area near Cottingwood Lane, Morpeth.

“Officers remain at the scene to carry out inquiries and an investigation has been launched into the discovery."

Anyone with concerns is advised to speak to an officer on duty.

Anyone with information which could assist with the investigation is asked to report it via the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 and quoting the reference NP-20230309-0647.

