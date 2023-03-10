A MasterChef champion and Great British Bake Off runner-up will be among the Sunday headliners at this year’s Bishop Auckland Food Festival.

The festival had 30,000 visitors last year and returns on Saturday 22 April and Sunday 23 April.

Organisers recently confirmed Saturday’s cookery demonstrations line-up of Phil Vickery, Rachel Allen and Janusz Domagala, and TV presenter Chris Bavin, will be returning to host across both days.

The Sunday line-up has now been confirmed starting with MasterChef 2018 winner, Kenny Tutt.

Kenny co-founded PITCH Restaurant & Cookery School in his hometown of Worthing a year after winning the prestigious title, and has headlined food festivals and events across the UK.

He will be joined by Great British Bake Off 2022 runner-up, Sandro Farmhouse, who regularly takes to Instagram to share his dessert recipes.

Sandro's fellow 2022 Bake Off contestant, Janusz Domagala, aka “Janusz” will be part of the lineup on both Saturday and Sunday.

LGBT+ activist, Janusz has featured on CBBC's Saturday Mashup and was a guest in the Christmas special of Channel 4’s The Last Leg.

Councillor Elizabeth Scott, Durham County Council’s Cabinet member for economy and partnerships, said: “Year after year we bring a fantastic line-up of celebrity chef guests to Bishop Auckland Food Festival and this year’s line-up is a real treat.

“We’re delighted to add Kenny and Sandro to our Sunday programme along with Janusz who, along with our wonderful presenter Chris Bavin, will be with us for both days. With Saturday’s guests, Phil and Rachel, that completes the line-up and what a line-up it is.

“With these kinds of names we’re expecting to pull in visitors from far and wide, which is great for the town."