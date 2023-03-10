Renowned North East photographer Mik Critchlow who was known for his pictures of the coal mining industry has died aged 68.

His daughter Shona Brown announced the news on Twitter on Friday 10 March, saying he was "an inspiration".

The Ashington-born photographer produced work closely linked to coal mining, as well as showcasing the brutal reality of people collecting seacoal from the beach near Lynemouth power station.

Some of his most impressive shots include a portrait of his father on redundancy day and the last miner leaving the final shift at Woodhorn Colliery.

At the Woodhorn Museum, a solo exhibition of Mr Critchlow's work was displayed in 2021-22, showcasing many images from the mine.

The museum said he had an "incredible ability to connect with people through the camera".

Here are some of the images taken by Mr Critchlow, which have been shared with ITV Tyne Tees by the museum.

Northern Life - Hazel Rafelles Salon, Ashington 1982 Credit: Mik Critchlow

Miners coming off shift - Ashington Colliery 1981 Credit: Mik Critchlow

Winning Brass Band - Northumberland Miners Picnic 1990 Credit: Mik Critchlow

Ian Lavery, the Labour MP for Wansbeck and former miner, paid tribute to the social documentary and portrait photographer.

In a tweet, he said: "Very sad to hear of the passing of the legendary local photographer Mik Critchlow.

"Mik photographed the lives and times of our area from a position of deep and sincere passion and will be sorely missed."

In November 2021, ITV Tyne Tees spoke to Mr Critchlow ahead of his exhibition at Woodhorn.

Play Brightcove video

Video report by Helen Carnell

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...