A bowling pavilion which has been targeted by vandals in recent weeks has been destroyed by fire.

The derelict bowling pavilion in Birtley was severely damaged in the fire on Wednesday 8 March and may now have to be demolished.

Northumbria Police say the building on Ravensworth Road has been targeted on three separate occasions in the last month by offenders who broke in and caused significant damage, with locks cut, shutters removed and windows, furniture, toilets and doors damaged.

On Wednesday, emergency services were called to the pavilion after a fire engulfed the building.

An investigation is ongoing into the incidents, which police are treating as linked, and officers are treating the cause of the fire as suspected arson.

Police are treating the fire as suspected arson. Credit: Northumbria Police

Inspector Kev Ashurst, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is absolutely appalling and we will rest at nothing to ensure those responsible are rightly identified, arrested and put before the courts.

“Inquiries have been ongoing ever since the spate of vandalism last month, and this week’s attack is the latest in a line of mindless criminality committed at the premises.

“This will not be tolerated and we will be working alongside our fire colleagues and partners in order to bring swift and effective justice against those involved.

He added: “I am today appealing to the community of Birtley for their help. If you believe you know who was involved in these spate of attacks, or have heard anything that can assist us, please get in touch.

“Your information, no matter how insignificant you feel it may be, could prove the key to our investigation.”

The pavilion has been targeted by vandals on three separate occasions during the last month. Credit: Northumbria Police

Group manager Paul Thompson, from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, added: “I want to thank the crews for their quick response to the incident on Wednesday.

“It’s such a shame that the bowling pavilion has been targeted but we will continue to work with Northumbria Police and Gateshead Council to ensure the site is safe.

“We want to encourage the public to contact FireStoppers or online with anything that will help us identify the people responsible and keep our community safe.

“You will still see us out and about conducting our safe and well checks in Birtley to make sure your home is safe so if you see us around, please say hello.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via its website or by calling 101 quoting log 016445T/23.

Alternatively, information about deliberate fires can be reported anonymously by calling Firestoppers on 0800 169 5558.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...