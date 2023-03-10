Play Brightcove video

A heart-warming snowy proposal has been caught on camera by ITV Tyne Tees in North Yorkshire.

Thomas Rigby and Charley Short were out walking in the North Yorkshire Dales when he decided to pop the question atop a hill in Swaledale - after getting snowed in at their local pub the night before.

Charley appeared genuinely surprised by the proposal, and the pair shared a romantic embrace after she said "yes".

Thomas told ITV Tyne Tees it was "the brightest weather" he could find to ask Charley to marry him and it was the "perfect time" to get engaged.

Swaledale has been hit by some of the worst weather in the UK over the past 24 hours, including winds of up to 66mph and heavy snowfall.

The nearby pub, the Tan Hill Inn, is no stranger to bad weather and took a battering last night (9 March 2023) by the elements.

Given its isolated position at over 1,700ft above sea level, people have been known to end up stranded there for days at a time.

During Storm Arwen, 61 people got snowed in at the pub for several days, including Oasis tribute band Noasis.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...