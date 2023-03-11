Man dies following suspected assault at North Shields house

An investigation has been launched after a 45-year-old man died following a suspected assault in North Shields.

Shortly before 11.40pm on Tuesday 7 March, police received a report of concern for a man inside an address on Clifton Gardens in North Shields.

Emergency services attended the scene and found a 45-year-old with a head injury. He was taken to hospital but died days later.

An investigation was launched and a 35-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident. He has been released on police bail.

Detective Inspector Tomasz Fowler of Northumbria Police is leading the investigation, he said: "Our thoughts are very much with the victim’s family at this awful time, and we have specialist officers supporting them in every way we can.

"We are determined to find out exactly what happened and bring anyone involved to justice. A full investigation is ongoing into the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

"We have arrested a man in relation to the incident and officers remain in the area to carry out a range of enquiries and offer reassurance to the community.

"While our investigation is at an early stage, we do believe all those involved are known to each other."

He added: "We would like to thank the public for their continued support and cooperation and would ask people not to speculate on details of the investigation.

"What might seem like an innocent post on social media to you, could in reality disrupt an ongoing investigation and cause further upset to the family of the victims.

"We would ask that if you did see something or have information in relation to what has happened, and have not yet spoken to us, please come forward directly to officers."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police using the ‘Tell Us Something’ page on their website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20230307-1255.