Care home staff have been praised for a "major achievement" after their facility was rated 'good' by a care watchdog after past failings.

Sandbanks Care Centre, in Kirkleatham Street, Redcar, was previously forced to produce an action plan because of breaches in care regulations.

But after being rated as 'requiring improvement' in July 2021, it has now been upgraded to 'good' by the Care Quality Commission.

Two years ago Sandbanks made headlines for the wrong reasons when a former manager, Margaret Margary was given a suspension by a Nursing and Midwifery Council fitness to practice committee with her actions deemed as posing a "high risk of harm" to residents.

Ms Margary had defended the use by staff of a cotton bed sheet as a makeshift hoist to get 84-year-old resident Elvira Rhodes up after a fall in April 2017 left her with broken bones, including her femur, and was subsequently sacked.

The pensioner died in hospital weeks later with an inquest determining the actions taken had been unsafe and incorrect.

Sandbanks caters for up to 77 residents with dementia and nursing needs and was inspected in January and February this year leading to the 'good' rating.

It is operated by Prestige Care (Sand Banks) Limited.

Councillor Mary Ovens, the cabinet member for adults at Redcar and Cleveland Council, said Sandbanks improvement had been a "major achievement".

She said: "I am delighted to see their immense progress during the past 18 months.

"It is amazing to see how Sandbanks went from being a care home which presented serious concerns to receiving a 'good' rating across all areas after a CQC inspection."

Cllr Ovens praised the "dedication and commitment" of staff, adding: "It is due to their huge efforts and determination that the care home received such a positive rating.

"We are very impressed with this outcome and we are looking forward to seeing Sandbanks continue to deliver high quality care."

Care home manager Leanne Manson said: "I am extremely proud of what has been achieved over the past year.

"The hard work and dedication from the full staff team has been exceptional.

"The deputy manager and I have received the final CQC report and are over the moon to have this published for the public to read."

Operations manager Kevin Robinson-Husband said: "The feedback is glowing from all involved within the inspection and it clearly shows the improvements made and the care and compassion from the team towards our residents.

"I take huge pride in leading the operations of Prestige Care Group and leading our staff teams, who make a positive impact on our residents' lives every day."

The care home now plans to hold a 'celebration day' on March 15 to mark the progress made within the last 18 months.

What did the inspection say?

Risks to people were regularly assessed and appropriate measures were in place to minimise risk.

There were enough staff to meet people's care needs and staff were recruited safely, and appropriate checks were completed prior to employment.

Residents' medicines were managed safely and staff followed correct infection control procedures.

Accidents and incidents were recorded and actions were taken to mitigate the risk of recurrence.

Staff had received appropriate training and support to enable them to carry out their role safely.

People were provided with enough to eat and drink and their nutritional needs were met, and care was personalised to their individual preferences.

Staff promoted dignity and privacy and knew people's needs, life histories and preferences well.

Residents told us staff were caring and spoke positively about living at the home.

Care plans were regularly reviewed and staff could access relevant information to ensure they continued to provide the support people needed.

People were supported with end of life care by suitably trained staff.

The service provided a range of activities, however there was mixed feedback from relatives about lack of activities.

The registered manager was well respected by staff, who felt well informed and supported to undertake their roles.

There were also effective systems in place to monitor the quality and standard of care.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...