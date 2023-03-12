Two teenagers die in Morpeth crash

Two teenage boys have died following a collision in the Morpeth area.

Shortly after 12.40am on Sunday 12 March, police received a report of a collision on the A196 near Coopies Way.

Officers and emergency services arrived but a 16 and 17-year-old were pronounced dead at the scene.

Both families are currently being supported by specialist officers.

An investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Police are now appealing for any witnesses, especially anyone who might have dashcam footage, to come forward.

Sergeant Craig Bartle, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols department, said: "This is an incredibly tragic incident involving two young men who had their whole lives ahead of them.

"Our thoughts go out to both the young men’s families and close ones as they attempt to come to terms with today’s devastating news.

"We will support them in every way we can and ask that the family’s privacy is respected.

"An investigation has been launched to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision and we’re asking for anyone who has not yet spoken to us to get in touch, especially if you were travelling in the area and may have some information or dashcam footage that could help our enquiries."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately by using the ‘Tell Us Something’ page on their website, or calling 101 quoting log NP-20230312-0045.

