One of the region's most senior firefighter is to retire later this year after 26 years of service.

Chief Fire Officer Chris Lowther announced his retirement from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) at a fire authority meeting on Monday 13 March.

Mr Lowther said he was "proud" to be have spent six years as chief fire officer.

From Gateshead, he first joined TWFRS in 1997 and rose through the ranks before being appointed chief fire officer in 2017.

He will remain in his job until a replacement is appointed, and a handover is completed.

Mr Lowther said: “It has been the privilege of my life to be chief fire officer of Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service.

“I firmly believe this is the best fire and rescue service in the country and that has everything to do with the people who work here.

“Their commitment to creating the safest community is evident every single day and I’m so proud to have worked here for 26 years.

“I will never forget my time on station as a firefighter, responding to emergencies and keeping people safe was what I loved to do.

“I was born in Gateshead, grew up in Gateshead and started as a firefighter in Gateshead. I love this region and I love this service.

“It is a career that has given me friends for life and an opportunity to meet thousands of people who call Tyne and Wear home.

“I will support the fire authority in the appointment of a new chief fire officer but I know the future of Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service is bright.”

It is expected that a replacement will be announced in May and Mr Lowther will remain in post following the appointment for a handover period.

