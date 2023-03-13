A decision on the controversial plans for an incinerator in County Durham has been delayed.

Residents have campaigned to stop the construction of the incinerator on land at Hownsgill Industrial Park in Consett, as they fear it would be a danger to local health.

Durham County Council initially refused the energy waste facility proposals in September 2021 - but the applicant, Project Genesis, appealed against this decision which led to a nine-day public inquiry before a government-appointed inspector.

The Secretary of State's decision was expected on Wednesday 15 March, but a letter sent to Durham County Council said further time is required to consider the appeal.

The reason for the delay is unclear, and a decision on the inquiry will now be delivered on or before 26 April.

The proposed Hownsgill Energy Centre, with a 50m-high chimney stack, would process up to 60,000 tonnes per year of commercial and industrial waste.

Project Genesis has also faced criticism from local councillors and the town’s Conservative MP Richard Holden during its campaign, with hundreds of objections against the proposal sent to the council.

At the inquiry, the council said the plans would be “transformative” and would have significant adverse effects on an “attractive and mature” restored landscape, adding the development would break the skyline with “three unusually tall structures of industrial character” which would be permanent and “visually dominant”.

Consett North councillor Alex Watson, who has been involved with Project Genesis since it was launched in 1994, continues to back the plans.

Speaking in December, he said: “There’s no toxic emissions, smells, or noise, and the council recommended to refuse it on account of the chimney. It’s crazy, I’ve never been happy that it was refused in the first place.”

