Police are trying to trace two men after an attempted robbery which saw the victim chased and threatened with a blade.

Officers are appealing for witnesses following the incident, which was reported to have taken place in Gateshead between 11pm and midnight on Sunday 12 February.

The victim was walking across the High Level Bridge from Newcastle into Gateshead when he turned right through Ochre Yards.

He then realised he was being followed by two young males, one on foot and one on a bicycle.

As the victim passed between Colombo Square and Camaronian Square, the two males began to chase him.

After falling over outside Trigo House, he was then kicked by the pair and threatened with a bladed article unless he handed over money.

The two males then made off after the victim shouted for help.

Officers are now calling on anyone with information regarding the incident, particularly those who were close to Trigo House at the time, to contact them.

The male who chased the victim on foot was dressed in black clothing, while the male on the bike was wearing a face mask and a grey tracksuit.

Witnesses are asked to get in touch with officers via the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 quoting crime reference number 018687G/23.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...