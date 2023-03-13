Police have identified a man who died in a suspected assault.

Emergency services were called shortly before 11:40pm on 7 March to reports of concern for a man inside an address on Clifton Gardens, North Shields.

Trevor Bishop, 45, of North Shields suffered a head injury and was taken to hospital, where he later died.

Detective Inspector Tomasz Fowler, of Northumbria Police, said: “Our thoughts continue to be with Trevor’s family and loved ones at this tragic time and our specialist officers are supporting them in every way they can.

“A full investigation is ongoing into the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident and we are committed to finding out exactly what happened and bringing anyone involved to justice.”

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with Mr Bishop’s death and has since been released on police bail.

Meanwhile, a further two people, a 45-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man, have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both suspects have also been released on police bail.

Det Insp Fowler added: “We would like to thank the public for their continued support and cooperation.

“Our officers remain in the area and we would ask that if you did see something or have information in relation to what has happened, and have not yet spoken to us, please come forward directly to officers.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police using the ‘Tell Us Something’ page on their website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20230307-1255.

