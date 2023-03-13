CCTV footage has captured the moment a car driving at high speed crashed into a wall, causing the driver and engine block to fly into the road.

Dale Johnson, 28, was behind the wheel and believes he may have fallen asleep before the collision on Silver Lonnen in Newcastle on 11 July 2022 at 5:20am.

Newcastle Crown Court heard he had suffered numerous injuries while his passenger escaped serious harm.

Kevin Wardlaw, prosecuting, said: "Such was the force of the impact the engine block came out of the vehicle, a tyre came across the road and the vehicle and the wall were extensively damaged."The defendant was thrown from the vehicle and was taken to hospital. There was a passenger who was able to get out and walk and was able to look after the defendant until the emergency services arrived."

On watching the footage, the judge, David Brooke, said: "Oh wow, that's some speed isn't it."

Turning to Johnson, he added: "I've seen the CCTV and you heard my involuntary 'wow' because I was truly shocked at how fast you were going.

"It was somewhat miraculous that nobody died."

The court heard Johnson has 23 previous convictions, including dangerous driving in 2008, having no insurance or licence in 2018, driving while disqualified and having no insurance in 2019.

In April 2022 he was also given a suspended prison sentence for failing to give a specimen - telling police he was "off his face" after a three day cocaine and alcohol "bender".

His defence argued that he had been working on a nightshift as a cleaner at Haggerston Castle on the night of the crash.

Johnson had been driven to work by his colleague but claimed that after they had done an 11-hour shift, he became aware that the other man had been drinking. Ellen Wright, mitigating, said: "Mr Johnson was desperate to get home and was tired and wanted to go to bed and he made the utterly stupid, incomprehensible decision to drive the vehicle back."He fully understands the seriousness and wants the court to know he is sorry for his stupid decision. He has been sober for 15 months."

Johnson, of Fenham road, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, failing to provide a specimen and having no insurance. He was also in breach of a suspended prison sentence.

He was jailed for a total of 63 weeks and will be banned from driving for three years after he is released.

