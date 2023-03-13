Tributes have been paid to the two teenagers killed in a crash in Northumberland.

Mikey Easton, 16, and Riley Hedley, 17, died after the car they were in hit a tree in Morpeth.

The collision happened on the A196 near Coopies Way, shortly after 12:40am on Sunday 12 March.

Mikey's father described him on Facebook as "my beautiful little boy." He said: "You were my little dude, love you my precious funny mad heed."

Clare Savage, Riley's former headteacher at the King Edward VI school, said in a statement: "Our school community is deeply saddened to hear of the tragic death of one of our former students.

"Riley is fondly remembered by staff and our thoughts are with the families of both boys at this time."

Young people have also visited the site of the incident the past few days to pay their respects.

Sergeant Craig Bartle, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols department, said: "This is an incredibly tragic incident involving two young men who had their whole lives ahead of them.

"Our thoughts go out to both the young men’s families and close ones as they attempt to come to terms with today’s devastating news.

"We will support them in every way we can and ask that the family’s privacy is respected."

An investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Police are now appealing for any witnesses, especially anyone who might have dashcam footage, to come forward.

