Two best friends killed in a car crash in the early hours of Sunday have been described as "like brothers" by their families.

The families of Mikey Easton, 16, and Riley Hedley, 17, who were killed in Morpeth in the early hours on Sunday 12 March, have paid tribute to the "fun-loving" duo.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash on the A196 near Coopies Way just after 12:40am.

Riley and Mikey's families are being supported by specialist officers as they attempt to come to terms with their loss.

Releasing a joint statement in memory of the teenagers, the families said: “We are heartbroken beyond words. Both our families have had their worlds turned upside down.

“Riley and Mikey were inseparable. Two lads who grew up together and were so close - they could have been brothers. They were a fun-loving duo that lit up every room.

“No news has ever devastated us more. Our lives will be changed forever and there will never be a day that goes by that we won’t miss them with all our hearts.”

Flowers and cards have been left at the scene of the crash in Morpeth. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

They added: “We have all taken a huge amount of comfort in the kindness that we have been shown by the friends of Riley and Mikey, they were two boys who made a loving and lasting impact on everybody they met and were loved by all.

“We also want thank neighbours and local businesses for their kindness - the whole community has rallied behind us and we’re so full of gratitude.

“While we thank everyone for their support and kindness, we now ask that our privacy be respected while we continue to try and come to terms with the loss of our two wonderful boys.”

An investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the collision remains on-going.

Police are continuing to appeal for any witnesses, especially anyone who might have dashcam footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

