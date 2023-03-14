A man from Newcastle has been banned from keeping any animals and given a prison sentence after leaving an elderly dog riddled with large tumours and crawling with fleas.

Lee Jackson, 37, was sentenced at Newcastle Magistrates Court on 8 March following a prosecution by the RSPCA.

Oscar, a bull terrier, and Major, an adult cat, had both been left with no food or water for at least a week at a flat in Tumulus Avenue.

The dog, who had been suffering for many weeks, had paws that were soiled with urine and faeces and multiple untreated tumours, including one that measured 3.5 inches long.

Oscar was riddled with multiple tumours. Credit: RSPCA

Jaqui Miller, a RSPCA inspector, had visited the flat with the police officer and a housing officer on 16 June 2022 after Jackson had told the police to remove his animals because he was not going to be there.

“The flat was unkempt and faeces was seen on the floor. No food or water was available anywhere. Initially no dog was heard or seen but very slowly a dog came wandering out of a bedroom.

“He had numerous tumours all over his body and legs. He was half bald from midway down his body to his tail and covered in fleas which were running in all directions on his body. On containing the cat I could also see thinning fur towards his back end and fleas in his coat", Inspector Miller told the court.

Both animals were taken away for immediate veterinary treatment.

A vet who examined Oscar told the court: “Failure to provide veterinary care for the skin masses resulted in large, uncomfortable, awkwardly positioned growths which at the time of examination were very large. The weight of the masses and their positions caused difficulty in lying and would have made mobilisation awkward.

"The dog’s itchiness was relentless and the skin damage caused by the self-trauma caused progressively worse inflammation.

"His suffering was progressive over many weeks.”

Jackson, who is currently in prison on unrelated charges, was given a 12-week suspended prison sentence, banned from keeping any animals for five years and ordered to pay a £128 fine.

The extent of Oscar's condition meant he was put to sleep on veterinary advice to prevent further suffering. Major recovered well and has since been rehomed by the RSPCA.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...