Plans to make a section of one of the longest roads in Hartlepool a 20mph zone have been approved.

Last year residents were first consulted about changes on Elwick Road between its junctions with Catcote Road and York Road.

All of the side streets on the southern side of the road will also be made 20mph as part of the scheme.

The proposals came after concerns from residents on the speed of traffic in the area.

Councillors at a meeting on 13 March unanimously backed the proposals in line with the recommendation of officers, who outlined “potential road safety and casualty reduction” benefits.

Eight letters of objection were received to the plans raising concerns around parking problems on the road and worries over enforcement.

Six letters of support had been received in favour of the speed limit, which cited safety improvements, including for vulnerable road users, a reduction of accidents and slower speeds as benefits.

Signs will be installed to indicate the new speed limit in appropriate locations, but no physical traffic calming measures will be put in place.

The scheme will cost around £5,000 and will be funded by the council’s local transport plan.

Since 2017, there have been five recorded accidents on these roads, four classed as “slight” and one as “serious”.

A 20mph limit is already in place in the side streets on the northern side of Elwick Road.

