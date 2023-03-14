The Darlington Hippodrome is to stage unique performances by the Ukrainian National Opera

It is the first of two shows at the town's Hippodrome, and the first time the company has toured the UK.

The opera company hails from Dnipro and features a cast accompanied by a live orchestra comprising over thirty musicians.

The Ukrainian National Opera will be performing two pieces, including 'Madama Butterfly.' Credit: Ukrainian National Opera

The first performance, Madama Butterfly, is set in Japan at the turn of the last century and based on a doomed love affair between an American naval officer and his young Japanese bride.

The second show, Carmen, is a tale of love, treachery, obsession and betrayal that is set in Seville during the 19th century.

Producer, Alexej Ignatow, said: "We are really excited to be presenting this opera company to UK audiences in these difficult times.

"The journey has been extremely challenging, but I am glad we have overcome the many extraordinary obstacles and have now received all the necessary visas and clearances for the Ukrainian artists.

"The cast has been rehearsing vigorously over the last five weeks, and hope to see you very soon at Darlington Hippodrome."

Madama Butterfly opens on 14 March, with a performance of Carmen on 15 March.

