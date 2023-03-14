Police are appealing to the public for help in tracing a wanted man who may be connected with the death of a man in North Shields.

Officers have said Paul Johnson, 54, is a key individual who they want to speak to in connection with the death of Trevor Bishop.

Extensive searches are ongoing at a number of associated addresses in a bid to locate him and ensure he is arrested.

Johnson, of North Shields, is known to have links to the Meadow Well.

Northumbria Police has said that Johnson knows he is wanted, and is actively evading arrest.

Trevor Bishop died in hospital following an alleged assault. Credit: Northumbria Police

Mr Bishop was found when emergency crews were called to Clifton Gardens at 11:40pm on 7 March.

He was taken to hospital but died days later of a head injury.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with Bishop's death and has since been released on police bail.

Two further people, a 43-year-old man and a45-year-old woman, have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both suspects have also been released on police bail.

Detective Inspector Tomasz Fowler, from Northumbria Police said: “Our thoughts remain with Trevor’s family at this devastating time and we will continue to offer them any support they need.

“His family deserve to know exactly what happened and that’s why it is imperative that we locate Johnson as soon as possible.”

“Johnson may be using friends or associates in a bid to lay low. It is a criminal offence to harbour a wanted fugitive and we don’t want anyone to get in trouble on his behalf.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...