Campaigners have criticised a council decision to dig up land where the ashes of dead war veterans have been scatted as part of plans to redevelop a former military museum.

The Durham Light Infantry (DLI) Museum, in Aykley Heads, Durham, closed in 2016 after being described as falling into a state of disrepair.

Developers have outlined plans for its refurbishment - including a new exhibition centre, gallery and hospitality venue with a restaurant - which were granted planning permission last month.

The plans include new access routes at the front of the site but this requires developers to dig up land where people’s ashes are buried, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Durham County Council said topsoil from the site would be removed, preserved and re-laid in a new reflective garden area.

Diane Inglis, from the campaign group Faithful Durham, said: “We’ve had a look at the plans for the outside and it’s disgraceful, there are ashes around there.

“We know for certain there is a lieutenant colonel’s ashes near the front of the building. We have other people who say ‘my grandad’s ashes are buried there’. We understand that the grounds need to be accessible but it seems that they’re not taking any notice.”

The Aykley Heads centre, which the council says is expected to attract between 60,000 and 150,000 people a year, will include a dedicated space to display key objects from the DLI collection.

Durham County Council is redeveloping the former DLI Museum at Aykley Heads. Credit: Durham County Council

The rest of the collection will be housed in The Story at Mount Oswald - a new £20million history centre based out of the Grade II listed Mount Oswald Manor House.

Alison Clark, Durham County Council’s head of culture, sport, and tourism, said: “We know the grounds have a strong historical and personal significance to many people and, for this reason, topsoil from the site will be removed, preserved, and carefully re-laid in the new reflective garden area.

“The venue will be refurbished and expanded to include a dedicated space for the display of key objects from the DLI collection. The upper floor will house exciting temporary exhibitions that will attract residents and visitors while The Story will provide the permanent home for the whole collection, reuniting it with the DLI Archive for the first time since 1998.”

