A Conservative candidate in an upcoming local election will not stand after making a transphobic comment online.

Ethan Pugh, 19, was suspended by the party in Darlington after he commented on a Facebook post of a news story, which reported how a Green Party councillor from London was repeatedly misgendered.

The teenager replied to the story, calling the councillor in question a "wet wipe", as well as telling people to "forget all this gender bender c**p".

He was suspended by the party after his comments were exposed.

Following an investigation by party officials, Mr Pugh, who appeared at the Darlington Conservatives campaign launch at Teesside Airport on Saturday 11 March, has been banned from standing in the election on 4 May.

The comments have since been deleted.

A spokesperson for Darlington Conservative Association said: “After apologising for his recent comments and agreeing to undergo diversity training, Ethan’s suspension has been lifted.

“He will not be a candidate at the local elections in May.”

Mr Pugh said: "I would like to formally apologise for my actions of March 1. My use of the inappropriate phrase 'gender bender' was insensitive, unnecessary, irresponsible, and down to a lapse in judgement.

"I have worked closely with charities which support people in the LGBT+ community for several years, so I understand the difficulties which are faced by many in the community and can understand my comments were offensive.

"I was not attempting to offend anyone and meant no malice. I would like to offer my sincere apologies to everyone who has been affected by this."

