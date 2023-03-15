A suspected drug driver was behind the wheel of a 10-tonne wagon, say police.

The driver was arrested during a rural road safety operation in Northumberland, focusing on Hexham and Alnwick.

Officers said they were shocked after the driver of a 10-tonne scaffolding wagon tested positive for being under the influence of drugs.

The 47-year-old man was arrested and remains under investigation.

Sergeant Andrew Ferguson, of Northumbria Police, said: “Sadly we know first-hand of the devastating consequences that insecure loads or poor vehicle conditions can lead.

“That’s why we ran this operation, focusing on some of the lesser-known rural roads in Northumberland which we know some larger vehicles do travel down, in order to make sure drivers are taking the necessary steps to protect all road users.

“We all have a responsibility to make our roads as safe as they possibly can be – and ultimately, if you get behind the wheel of an HGV or car and that vehicle is not in a good working condition, you are putting lives in danger.

“We will be continuing to carry out a range of road safety operations across Northumbria throughout the year, and are committed to taking enforcement action if a driver is recklessly endangering lives due to the condition of their vehicle.”

Northumbria Police carried out two days of action.

A number of motorists were pulled over and are accused of being under the influence of drink or drugs, as well as driving vehicles with defective tyres and brakes or having insecure loads.

Eight commercial vehicles were taken off the roads after being handed immediate roadside prohibitions, while several warnings were issued for tachograph offences.

