An oxygen tank was stolen from the back of a wheelchair, police have said.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said a 63-year-old man was travelling along College Road, in Middlesbrough, when three suspects approached him and stole an oxygen tank from the rear of his wheelchair.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened at about 1pm on Tuesday 14 March.

Two of the males were described as wearing blue "trapper style" hats and one of the males was wearing a grey trapper style hat. One male was wearing a wax jacket and the other wore a bomber jacket. They are all believed to be teenagers.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting 048121.

